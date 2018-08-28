Beef recall affects Safeway stores in Northern California, 6 other states

A federal recall of beef products possibly contaminated with E. coli has led Safeway to announce that it pulled some Cargill Meat Solutions products sold at stores in Northern California, as well as six other states.

Affected stores include Safeway, Vons, Albertsons and Pak N Save in Colorado, Nebraska, Northern Nevada, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming, in addition to Northern California.

Teena Massingill, a spokeswoman for the company, told McClatchy that the Northern California stores affected span from Fresno to the Oregon border. She added that Albertsons stores in California were not affected.

Safeway said the recalled products were sold between Aug. 20 and Aug. 23 and have “Sell Thru” dates from Aug. 21 through Aug. 25. The list of Safeway’s recalled products includes some that weren’t made with Cargill beef, but which “were prepared in close proximity to the recalled Cargill beef.”

Safeway has 497 stores in California, 107 in Colorado, 5 in Nebraska, 19 in Nevada, 4 in New Mexico, 10 in Wyoming and 3 in South Dakota, according to its website.

The company asked customers “to check their refrigerators and freezers for recalled products,” and either throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.

On Aug. 22, Cargill discovered the possible contamination and notified the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, according to a statement from the USDA. The USDA announced the recall of about 25,288 pounds of ground beef products on Aug. 23.

The products in question were taken to warehouses in California and Colorado, according to the USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness related to eating the meat, the USDA said.

Officials are concerned that the products might be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers, and urge everyone to check the label and either throw the products away or return them to the store.

E. coli can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps and dehydration about three to four days after people are exposed to it, according to the USDA. Though most recover within a week, E. coli can cause a type of kidney failure, especially among young children and older adults.

Anyone with questions about Safeway’s recall can call 1-877-723-3929. If you have questions about the federal recall, call 1-844-419-1574.