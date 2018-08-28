See how the large Rio Vista drawbridge is being manually raised and lowered to allow ship traffic to pass on Highway 12

Caltrans will do emergency repair work on the Rio Vista Bridge on Highway 12 over the Sacramento River delta. The drawbridge got stuck in the up position on August 9, 2018 and must be manually raised and lowered to allow ships to pass underneath.
Famed playwright Neil Simon dead at 91

Playwright Neil Simon is dead at 91 after complications from pneumonia. Simon is well known for comedy hits like “The Odd Couple,” “Barefoot in the Park” and the “Brighton Beach” trilogy.

Sen. John McCain dies at 81 after cancer battle

After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.

