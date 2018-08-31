Gay conversion therapy bill dropped by California lawmaker

The author of a California bill to declare gay conversion therapy a fraudulent business practice has abandoned his effort for this year.
Assembly Bill 2943 would have made it illegal to sell any service intended to change an individual’s sexuality or gender identity.
Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, said he would continue discussions with opponents of the measure.
“The best policy is not made in a vacuum and in order to advance the strongest piece of legislation, the bill requires additional time to allow for an inclusive process not hampered by legislative deadlines,” Low said in a statement released Friday, the last day of the Legislature’s session for 2018. “I am committed to continuing to work towards creating a policy that best protects and celebrates the identities of LGBT Californians and a model for the nation to look towards.”
Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender advocacy groups have long raised concerns about therapies that purport to “cure” individuals of their unnatural desires. Low has asserted that these programs expose participants to damaging psychological abuse.
A 2012 bill banned the practice for minors, but only when it is offered by a licensed mental health provider. AB 2943 would have expanded the prohibition to adults 18 and over, and cover any commercially-available conversion therapy.
Conservative religious groups have vigorously objected to the legislation, which they consider an attack on their First Amendment freedoms. Some churches and other faith-based organizations offer programs that they say help individuals to overcome unwanted same-sex attractions.
Because it applies to consumer transactions, AB 2943 would not have outlawed religious counseling to change an individual’s sexuality or other conversion therapy services if they are offered free of charge. But opponents had promised to challenge the measure in court.
