Fullerton police chief on leave pending probe of conduct

This July 30, 2015, photo shows Fullerton, Calif., Police Chief David Hendricks. Hendricks has been placed on leave just a year into his job while authorities investigate his off-duty conduct. Irvine police spokeswoman Kim Mohr says her department is investigating a disturbance involving Hendricks and some emergency medical technicians that occurred Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at a Lady Antebellum concert in that city. Hendricks became Fullerton police chief in July 2017. The Orange County Register via AP Brittany Murray