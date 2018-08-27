Jacksonville mall shooting witnesses say gunman backed out while firing

Witnesses recounted the deadly shooting on August 26, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida during a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament held in a gaming bar at the mall. A shooting survivor said the gunman was walking backward as he fired shots.
After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.

Playwright Neil Simon is dead at 91 after complications from pneumonia. Simon is well known for comedy hits like “The Odd Couple,” “Barefoot in the Park” and the “Brighton Beach” trilogy.

The view of Hurricane Lane from the Space Station

The cameras on the International Space Station captured stunning views of Hurricane Lane on August 22, as the powerful storm closed in on Hawaii. Residents of Hawaii were preparing for the effects of the storm, although its track was still uncertain.

