After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.
A smuggling tunnel used to bring illegal drugs into the U.S. was discovered in Yuma, Arizona, after a routine traffic stop on August 13, according to officials with the US Department of Homeland Security.
Satellite imagery released by the National Weather Service on August 23 showed the progress of Hurricane Lane towards Hawaii. Hawaii has been hit by a number of flash floods and mudslides with the hurricane’s approach.
Members Roseville’s Muslim community prepared for the upcoming Eid al-adha celebration, just months after the Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s ban on travel from multiple predominantly Muslim countries.
