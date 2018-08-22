Police in Sacramento, California, investigating reports of an abandoned animal found a full-size pig in a second-floor downtown apartment. The hog will go to an animal refuge.
Police in Sacramento, California, investigating reports of an abandoned animal found a full-size pig in a second-floor downtown apartment. The hog will go to an animal refuge. Front Street Animal Shelter
Police in Sacramento, California, investigating reports of an abandoned animal found a full-size pig in a second-floor downtown apartment. The hog will go to an animal refuge. Front Street Animal Shelter

California

This little piggy got left behind in a second-floor apartment, California cops say

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

August 22, 2018 07:29 AM

A routine call to look into reports of an abandoned pet took an odd twist when police in Sacramento, California, encountered a full-grown pig in a vacant downtown apartment.

“This is not who they were expecting to find,” wrote the Front Street Animal Shelter in a Facebook post with a photo of the pig by some stairs.

Officers discovered the pig in a second-floor apartment, reported the shelter.

Shelter officials told KXTV the pig was in good health, although the condition of its hooves suggested it had not been outdoors much.

The nearby Yolo County Animal Shelter, which serves a more rural population, has taken in the pig, which will go to an animal refuge, shelter officials wrote on Facebook.

Police did not identify the apartment complex or the former owner of the pig, who could face misdemeanor animal abandonment charges, reported KXTV.

On June 19, 2018 Animal Control officers responded to a call about a 500-pound pig, now named Toby, that had collapsed on the side of I-40. He was later bought at a shelter auction and now lives at Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary in Rougemont, NC.

By

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  