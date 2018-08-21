Burrowing burglar tunnels his way into a convenience store, Calif. cops say

Police arrested a man on suspicion of burglary after they found a hole in the side of a convenience store — and said he used it to tunnel into the store to steal, according to a Facebook post from the La Verne Police Department.

At about 4 a.m. Friday, police arrived at Inland Dairy, a convenience store in La Verne, after a burglary alarm went off, police said. Officers spotted a hole in the wall of the business and found a man who was trying to hide from officers, according to the Facebook post.

“Officers determined that the suspect had tunneled into the business with the intention of stealing property from inside,” police said.

Authorities found a mask, burglary tools and stolen property when they searched the outside of the building, police said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police said the man, identified as Rudy Mindiola of Pomona, was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and possessing burglary tools.

An employee at the business told KTLA that they could see the man on the floor “not walking and with his face covered.”

Mindiola was taken to jail, where he was released on $20,000 bail on Saturday, Aug. 18, according to jail records.