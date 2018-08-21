Golden State Killer suspect’s trial headed to Sacramento courtroom

District attorneys from six California counties are announcing plans Tuesday morning to prosecute accused East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer suspect Joseph James DeAngelo in a Sacramento courtroom, bringing to the state capitol what his own lawyer has called the “biggest trial in California history.”

The announcement is being made at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, where prosecutors from the six counties where DeAngelo is suspected of murders or rapes will announce new allegations besides the 13 murder counts he currently faces.

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert will join five other DAs to announce that the 13 murder counts — currently filed in Sacramento, Orange, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties — will be refiled Tuesday morning in Sacramento Superior Court to consolidate the case.

Another 13 counts tied to some of the sexual assaults attributed to DeAngelo — nine of them Sacramento rapes — will be added to the tally.

Prosecutors have been working since DeAngelo’s April arrest to devise a strategy to prosecute him for the dozens of rapes he is suspected of committing in the 1970s and 1980s, but had been stymied by the fact that statutes of limitations for many of the rape cases have lapsed.

As a result, the 13 new counts will be filed as kidnap for robbery counts, which do not carry a statute of limitations. Most of those charges stem from East Area Rapist attacks in Sacramento. Some of the new charges will stem from cases in Contra Costa County, where DeAngelo is believed to have sexually assaulted nine women in 1978 and 1979.

Some of those Contra Costa cases include DNA evidence, while others that will be filed Tuesday do not. Those cases will rely on evidence such as the circumstances of each rape and their similarity to methods used by the East Area Rapist, who terrorized Sacramento residents from June 1976 until March 1979.

Three rapes also occurred in Davis that were attributed to the East Area Rapist, and Yolo County officials said after DeAngelo’s arrest that they would consider filing rape charges. But Jonathan Raven, Yolo County’s chief deputy district attorney, said Monday that his office had decided such charges now are “unlikely.”

DeAngelo, 72, is a former police officer who has been held without bail in the Sacramento County Main Jail since being arrested at his Citrus Heights home in April.

The arrest came after a concerted effort by Schubert, Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones and other officials to publicize the fact that the East Area Rapist was still at large and that they needed tips from the public to find him.

Instead, prosecutors say a task force Schubert helped form found DeAngelo after one of his relatives uploaded their DNA to an online genetic site. That DNA was a close enough match to DNA evidence from crime scenes that detectives began looking into the family tree of the individual who uploaded it, ultimately leading to DeAngelo.

DeAngelo is believed to have begun his 44-year-old crime spree as the Visalia Ransacker, a suspect who burglarized dozens of homes in that Tulare County community and is alleged to have shot and killed a man who interrupted the attempted abduction of his 16-year-old daughter from their Visalia home.

During that crime spree, DeAngelo was a police officer in nearby Exeter.

The crimes stopped suddenly after a suspect believed to be the Ransacker was nearly arrested by a police officer on stakeout. The suspect got away after firing a shot at the officer, striking his flashlight.

Not long after those crimes stopped, a new set of burglaries and sexual assaults began in the neighborhoods of Sacramento County, where the attacks were attributed to a suspect who became known as the East Area Rapist. At the time of those crimes, DeAngelo was a police officer in Auburn, and later a Citrus Heights resident.

Since DeAngelo’s arrest, prosecutors have met and debated where to hold his trial and how to ensure that prosecutors from each jurisdiction will be involved in the case.

Initially, Schubert had suggested the trial might be held in Southern California, where prosecutors say they have DNA evidence from rape-murder scenes attributed to DeAngelo.

There is no DNA evidence from the Sacramento murders DeAngelo has been charged with, the Feb. 2, 1978, slayings of Brian and Katie Maggiore. The couple was shot to death in Rancho Cordova while walking their dog, and detectives say there is other evidence to link those killings to the East Area Rapist case.

Prosecutors ultimately decided the entire case should be moved to Sacramento.

DeAngelo faces his next hearing in Sacramento Superior Court on Sept. 5.