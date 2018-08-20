Nurses association calls for lawmaker’s resignation over altercation with its lobbyist

The California Nurses Association is calling for a lawmaker to resign from the Senate and withdraw his candidacy for the state Board of Equalization after an altercation with its lobbyist at a Sacramento restaurant.

The California Senate is investigating the incident, which occurred during an evening fundraiser at The Diplomat Steakhouse, a restaurant across the street from the Capitol.

Sen. Joel Anderson, R-Alpine, was kicked out of restaurant on August 13 after the dispute, which he describes as a misunderstanding.

In a statement provided to The Sacramento Bee, The Diplomat said a “male patron threatened to strike a female patron.”

“This threat was observed by restaurant staff who immediately intervened and escorted the male out without further incident,” said Patrick Harbison, a spokesman for The Diplomat. He added that the restaurant is willing to participate in the investigation.

The California Nurses Association identified the woman as Stephanie Roberson, its government relations director.

“Specifically, at that event, as witnessed by several people in attendance and restaurant staff, Sen. Anderson engaged in both physical and verbal acts of sexual harassment, that were followed by repeated threats of violence when Ms. Roberson objected to his behavior,” said Bonnie Castillo, executive director of the California Nurses Association, in a statement.

Castillo said a complaint was filed with the Senate Rules Committee and the association is exploring legal actions against Anderson.

“I have the utmost respect for Stephanie and I sincerely regret my word choice that was not directed at her,” Anderson said in statement. “I welcome the Rules Committee investigation to clear up this misunderstanding.”

Lizelda Lopez, a spokeswoman for the Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, said the Senate does not comment on complaints or investigations as a practice.

The incident took place during a fundraiser, where guests were drinking alcohol, for Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena. Several others California state lawmakers were also in attendance.

The Legislature has been under scrutiny since more than 140 women signed an open letter last fall calling out “dehumanizing” behavior by powerful figures in state politics. Legislative leaders adopted a joint policy to address sexual harassment complaints after three state lawmakers resigned.

Anderson was elected to the Senate in 2010 after serving in the Assembly for four years. He terms out of the upper house this year and won the primary election in June for a Board of Equalization seat that represents San Diego, Riverside, Orange and Imperial Counties.