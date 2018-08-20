Body of hiker missing in Yosemite National Park has been found

The body of a hiker missing in Yosemite National Park has been found, the park said Monday.
The body of Scott Tenczar, 48, was found Saturday in the northeastern region of the park, ranger Jamie Richards said.
Tenczar was last seen July 25 at the Bridgeport Ranger Station. The death remains under investigation, Richards said.
This was the second death inside the park in the past several days.
The park reported Friday that the body of park ranger John Blevins Cogdell III had been found. In a posting on Facebook, the national park said no additional details were available pending the outcome of an investigation.
Comments