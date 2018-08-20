He attacked his sister with a meat cleaver at an Airbnb, then charged at police, authorities said

Two siblings from Northern California were staying in a Culver City Airbnb last weekend when the brother stabbed the sister, according to NBC 4.

Then the brother allegedly charged at police with a knife, and they opened fire, the station reported.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Mentone Avenue at about 2 p.m. Saturday, but the attack that led to it happened about a block away, at an Airbnb the siblings were renting, according to ABC 7.





At the Airbnb, “the man attacked his sister with what detectives described as a meat cleaver,” ABC 7 reported.

A witness told KTLA the woman, who was “covered in blood,” ran down the street screaming, “My brother is trying to kill me.”

Police said the 30-year-old man was armed with a knife and was chasing the woman down the street, according to KTLA.

When officers arrived on the scene, the man “charged” at them with the knife, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza told NBC 4. That’s when police shot the man.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to NBC 4.

Officials said the sister was “stabbed and cut multiple times all over her body,” ABC 7 reported, and the cuts on her face were so deep “he nearly cut off her nose.”

The sister, who is 27, is expected to survive her injuries, KTLA reported, and witnesses told KTLA that she “appeared alert” as she was being taken to the hospital.

“This girl was attacked by her own brother — cut her up real bad,” a witness, Marc Broyard, told KTLA.

Neither the woman nor her brother have been identified by authorities.