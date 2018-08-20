She knew who to call when a 5-foot rattlesnake slithered onto her porch

Linda Hamlin of Albuquerque, New Mexico is used to rattlesnakes in her yard, but when a 5-footer slithered up to her back door, she "was shaking." Hamlin called the local animal control department to capture and remove the snake from her property.
By
Some STDs at record highs in the U.S.

California

Some STDs at record highs in the U.S.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.