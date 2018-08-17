Man arrested at Sacramento airport for impersonating officer

A man impersonating a police officer, outfitted in a full uniform and carrying a gun, was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport on Thursday, sheriff’s officials said.
By
Some STDs at record highs in the U.S.

California

Some STDs at record highs in the U.S.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.