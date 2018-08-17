John Cogdell was last seen Aug. 15 at the Upper Pines campground in Yosemite Valley.
National Park Service is looking for missing employee, abandoned equipment in Yosemite

The National Park Service is looking for a missing employee.

John Cogdell has been missing since Aug. 15, according to a Tweet from the National Park Service. He was last seen midday at the Upper Pines campground in Yosemite Valley.

Anyone who has any information on Cogdell (or has seen the man, or any abandoned equipment since Aug. 15) is asked to contact National Park Service Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009.

Cogdel is 5-foot-10 and weighs 200 pounds. It is not known what kind of clothes he might be wearing.

