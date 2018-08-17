Man steals CHP patrol car, commandeers bus at Sac State, police say

A 34-year-old Vallejo man stole a California Highway Patrol cruiser and used it to pull over and steal a bus transporting students at Sacramento State on Friday, university officials said.

At 12:25 p.m., the patrol car was stolen from an officer who was responding to a traffic collision at Highway 50 and Bradshaw Road, said Officer Tommy Rigging, CHP spokesman. While the officer was talking to a person involved in the crash, the second driver driver got into patrol car and drove off.

The man drove the patrol car onto campus, where he commandeered a bus carrying approximately 10 students from Delta Community College, Riggin said.

Students on the bus “subdued” the driver and stopped it while it was still on campus, he said.

A Sacramento State police officer took the man into custody at the J Street exit of campus, said Brian Blomster, a university spokesman.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.