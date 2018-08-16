California medical board suspended his license, but says he kept seeing patients

The Medical Board of California has accused a Fresno orthopedic surgeon of practicing medicine on a suspended license.
In an amended accusation filed July 20, the board said it suspended the license of Dr. John P.S. Janda on June 1, 2017, but he continued to see patients in his medical office, including issuing prescriptions and performing examinations.
Janda met with a medical board probation inspector on June 27, 2017, and acknowledged that his medical license was suspended. But according to the accusation, Janda examined a patient’s back and knee in his office on August 2017, and reviewed blood test results with another patient he saw on Sept. 1, 2017.
The board said Janda back-dated prescriptions “so that the prescriptions appeared to have been issued prior to the date of his suspension.” And the doctor “told his patients to say, if asked, that they were at his office only to get their medical records,” the board said.
According to the June 2017 interim suspension order, Janda, then 65, had a history of three syncopal events (brief loss of consciousness) Feb. 21 and Sept. 5, 2013 and Nov. 20, 2014 — all occurring while he was performing surgery. The board said Janda last performed orthopedic surgery on Nov. 20, 2014.
In a prior action against Janda, the medical board revoked his medical license on Oct. 16, 2015, for gross negligence and repeated negligent acts in his care of two patients. But the revocation was stayed and he was placed on three years of probation with numerous conditions.
The board now is petitioning to remove Janda’s probation, saying he has failed to timely complete a clinical training program and he has failed to complete a “comprehensive fitness for duty neuropsychological evaluation” by a Physician Assessment and Clinical Education Program doctor.
Revoking Janda’s probation would result in his license being revoked.
Janda could not be reached for comment about the amended accusation and petition to revoke his probation. He has not had a hearing or been found guilty of any charges. The accusation does not name an attorney as a representative of the doctor, but a Sacramento lawyer represented Janda in prior actions before the board. The lawyer did not return messages left at his law office.
Comments