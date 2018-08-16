Here’s what happens when you pay only the minimum balance on your credit card

When you pay only the minimum balance on your credit card each month, you'll rack up plenty of interest charges. It adds up.
By
Some STDs at record highs in the U.S.

California

Some STDs at record highs in the U.S.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.