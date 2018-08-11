Ferguson Fire inches closer to full containment

Firefighters continued to make progress on the Ferguson Fire on Saturday as containment rose to 82 percent, fire officials said.

The fire is still burning along Wawona Road and that section is the prime focus to prevent further spread into Yosemite National Park. Retardant was sprayed on the east side of Wawona Road to stop embers from turning into spot fires.

Fire officials expected the fire to become more active on Saturday during the heat of the day, but scattered showers could fall over the fire area, increasing humidity to between 15 and 20 percent.

As of the latest report Saturday morning, the fire has burned 95,544 acres and 10 structures since it began July 13. Two firefighters have died fighting the blaze and 13 have been injured.

Yosemite National Park announced it will open the valley to the public on Tuesday, but Wawona Road (Highway 41) will remain closed from Wawona to Yosemite Valley for at least another week due to ongoing fire activity and firefighter operations.