Errant path of stolen plane frightens local residents

Quick videography by local residents – John Waldron, Kathleen Treichel and Skylar Jacobson – produced vivid documentation of the stolen plane pilot performing loops and veering frighteningly close to homes in the South Sound.
Police investigate deadly Bay Bridge shooting

At least two men have been shot in an early morning shooting on the San Francisco Bay Bridge, according to local media reports. Local television station, KTVU, reports one of the men has died. The two men who were shot were riding in an SUV.