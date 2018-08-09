‘Our notice was fight or flight:’ Redding residents who fled fire talk about no evacuation orders

The Holy Fire continued to burn through the Cleveland National Forest on August 6, as seen from footage filmed from a Tanker 118 aircraft. The footage was filmed as fire retardant was dropped from the aircraft, the source said.
A helicopter tries to protect homes and other structures on New Long Valley Road from the spread of the Ranch Fire in Lake County on Monday, August 6, 2018. Nearby, the the fire's desolation is visible in valleys throughout the area.
At least two men have been shot in an early morning shooting on the San Francisco Bay Bridge, according to local media reports. Local television station, KTVU, reports one of the men has died. The two men who were shot were riding in an SUV.
Satellite imagery on August 5 showed smoke from wildfires in California and Nevada blowing into the state’s Great Basin region. The footage was released as a number of wildfires, including California’s Carr Fire, continued to burn.
Sacramento Republic FC hosted firefighter appreciation events during Saturday's match against Fresno FC. The event included a soccer match between the Sacramento and Fresno fire departments. The boot was passed to raise funds for fire victims.
Loukoumakis, a white poodle-cross, managed to survive a deadly wildfire in Mati, Greece by hiding in an outside oven. Loukoumakis has been groomed and put on a course of antibiotics and is said to be making a slow but steady recovery.