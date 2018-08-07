Holy Fire burns through thousands of acres in California

The Holy Fire continued to burn through the Cleveland National Forest on August 6, as seen from footage filmed from a Tanker 118 aircraft. The footage was filmed as fire retardant was dropped from the aircraft, the source said.
Police investigate deadly Bay Bridge shooting

At least two men have been shot in an early morning shooting on the San Francisco Bay Bridge, according to local media reports. Local television station, KTVU, reports one of the men has died. The two men who were shot were riding in an SUV.

Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded guilty to making threats with a bladed article.