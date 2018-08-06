Totally gnarly: Here’s a 360 view of the 2018 World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica

The 2018 World Dog Surfing Championships brought out thousands of spectators and dozens of canine surfers on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Police investigate deadly Bay Bridge shooting

At least two men have been shot in an early morning shooting on the San Francisco Bay Bridge, according to local media reports. Local television station, KTVU, reports one of the men has died. The two men who were shot were riding in an SUV.

Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded guilty to making threats with a bladed article.