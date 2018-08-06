Watch firefighters show all their skills (soccer, too) at FC Republic appreciation night
Sacramento Republic FC hosted firefighter appreciation events during Saturday's match against Fresno FC. The event included a soccer match between the Sacramento and Fresno fire departments. The boot was passed to raise funds for fire victims.
Satellite imagery on August 5 showed smoke from wildfires in California and Nevada blowing into the state’s Great Basin region. The footage was released as a number of wildfires, including California’s Carr Fire, continued to burn.
Loukoumakis, a white poodle-cross, managed to survive a deadly wildfire in Mati, Greece by hiding in an outside oven. Loukoumakis has been groomed and put on a course of antibiotics and is said to be making a slow but steady recovery.
“That was a low point for me, as well. I feel very strongly about that,” Trump, a White House adviser, said at an Axios event in Washington. She also said she didn't consider the media an enemy of the people.
The rapidly growing Mendocino Complex Fires in northern California had consumed more than 150,000 acres and prompted additional evacuations by Aug. 3, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The River Fire topped 41,000 acres and was 50% contained.
The Leonard family lost everything except their lives in 2015 Valley Fire. They have finally have moved into their rebuilt home crafted from the timbers of their own trees - even as new wildfires sprout up not that far in the distance.
Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded guilty to making threats with a bladed article.
Terrance "Mike" O'Connor is shown talking to a Fresno police officer last November. He says the hospital is going to harvest his daughter's organs without his permission. His ex-wife gave the hospital permission to do it.