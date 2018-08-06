‘Massive’ damage to historic Dardanelle Resort from Donnell Fire

The owners of the Dardanelle Resort on Highway 108 posted on Facebook early Monday that “massive structural damage” has been confirmed from the Donnell Fire burning in the Stanislaus National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service reported late Sunday night that the fire jumped Highway 108 at Brightman Flat and “forced fire crews to disengage from the intense fire’s edge.”

The fire destroyed numerous structures in the area of Dardanelle and Brightman Flat, the Forest Service said in a news release. “An assessment of the amount of loss cannot be conducted safely or accurately until daylight hours Aug. 6. Fortunately the areas affected by the fire were evacuated early on Aug. 5, resulting in no known injuries or fatalities.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Donnell Fire Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Sunday evening, the fire was reported at 6,000 acres with 2 percent containment. An update shortly before 8 a.m. Monday put its size at 12,000 acres and containment at just 1 percent.

A 2009 Modesto Bee story said the Dardanelle Resort 50 miles east of Sonora comprised a store, restaurant, bar, seven cabins, four motel rooms and 35 RV spaces. This spring, the resort came under new ownership when the Coggins/Lewis family bought it from Chuck and Cindy Fleischer.

“We are heartbroken and struggling with this news,” said the Dardanelle Resort post that reported the massive damage. “The outpouring of love and support from the community has been incredible. Prayers to the local cabin owners and Camp Jack Hazard.”

• • •

For the latest updates on the Donnell Fire, sign up for breaking news alerts here. To support coverage of breaking news and more, click here for a digital-only subscription.

• • •

Cindy Fleischer posted Sunday night that the Donnell fire took not only the resort they owned for 15 years, but also the family cabin of more than 95 years in the Brightman Flat area. “Both my parents are numb tonight, like so many of us,” she wrote. “They are just thankful there has been no life loss on this sad sad day.”





To the Coggins/Lewis family, she added, “Keith, Jim and Laurelin, we’ll all be there for you to help rebuild. The fire might have taken our cabin and the resort building, but it never will take the memories.”

The Donnell Fire started Aug. 1 near the east side of Donnell Lake. The fire is burning primarily along the north bank of the Middle Fork of the Stanislaus River in steep and rough terrain with heavy standing dead and down timber. The Forest Service estimates containment by Aug. 15.

The Donnell Fire in Tuolumne County is advancing fast along Highway 108. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

A community meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at the amphitheater at Pinecrest Lake. Fire managers will be present to talk about the current fire conditions and answer questions from the public.

We’ll have more information as it’s available.

Thanks for your strong interest in local journalism. We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. We hope you see value in supporting us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come.