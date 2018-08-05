Trapped father and son rescued from California beach

A father and son were were rescued Saturday at Cowell Ranch State Beach in Half Moon Bay, California, after the boy fell 15 feet off a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean.
By
Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

California

Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded guilty to making threats with a bladed article.