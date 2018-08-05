Yosemite reopening ‘not likely’ as Ferguson Fire approaches 90,000 acres

Firefighters were unable to make progress during the evening on containment of the Ferguson Fire, which grew 7,934 acres overnight, officials announced Sunday morning.

The fire continued to be active up to a half-mile within Yosemite National Park, with spotting occurring near Chinquapin. Firefighters have begun to set up contingency lines around the park. On Friday, officials announced the fire had jumped Highway 41 and was heading towards Badger Pass amid the evacuation of Yosemite Valley.

Yosemite Valley, Wawona and a number of other locations within the park will remain closed “at least through Sunday, Aug. 5,” according to the Yosemite National Park website. But Jim Mackensen, a U.S. Forest Service spokesperson, said it is “not likely” the park will reopen within the next few days.

Big Oak Flat Road between Crane Flat and the Big Oak Flat road entrance of Yosemite National Park remain closed to facilitate firefighting efforts. The entrance to the park through Highway 41 is closed for the same reason. The only open entrance to the park is through Lee Vining to Crane Flat.

“The problem with Yosemite Valley is that there just isn’t a way to get there. Even if they said it was good to go down there, the road closures make it impossible to get to there,” Mackensen said.

Resources have been limited due to a focus on tactical firing operations on spot fires south of Wawona. Once those spot fires are controlled, more personnel and resources will be made available to focus on other parts of the fire, officials announced via news release.

Containment remained a 35 percent, while the fire grew to a total of 89,633 acres.

A concentrated effort is being made to protect structures around the Foresta and Yosemite West areas. Tactical firing operations are being performed from Foresta and Big Oak Flat roads.

Mackensen said the structures in Yosemite West, which have been evacuated, are “real secure.”

The fire destroyed 10 structures since it began on July 13, and it is still threatening 995 more.

In the north, containment lines continued to be form just south of Merced Grove.

Evacuations were ordered just east of Coulterville as another fire broke out. Firefighters were able to stop forward progress on the Wagner Fire, which was at 22 acres and 50 percent contained Sunday morning.

Two firefighters have died while fighting the Ferguson Fire, while 11 more have been injured. On Saturday, firefighter Brian Hughes, 33, was honored in Fresno after he was struck and killed by a falling tree while fighting the blaze.

There are 2,792 personnel fighting the Ferguson Fire, including 218 fire engines, 65 water tenders and 14 helicopters.