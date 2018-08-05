Madera police pull up on dancer allegedly doing ‘In My Feelings’ challenge

An irresponsible dancer allegedly was spotted by officers this weekend as he apparently tried to complete the “In My Feelings” challenge in Madera, police say.
Video footage of the incident, posted on the department’s Facebook page, shows a patrol car approaching a light colored SUV in the dark, and flashing its lights at a person dancing right outside the passenger side door.
The person hops in the passenger seat and closes the door when the lights are flashed.
Madera police said it’s illegal for pedestrians to be in the road, and participating in the “In My Feelings” challenge can lead to tickets, fines, arrest and great bodily harm.
“We have all seen the viral videos associated with the ‘Kiki challenge’ and a number of them have involved the person in the roadway being injured or the driverless vehicle causing a collision,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.
“Please let common sense prevail! Be aware that it is illegal for pedestrians to be in the roadway and for drivers to allow such activity.”
Madera police have not said if anyone was arrested or cited in this incident.
The “In My Feelings” challenge involves dancing the “Shiggy Dance” (created by comedian Shiggy) to rapper Drake’s song “In My Feelings.”
