Dog found alive after hiding in oven to escape Greece wildfires
Loukoumakis, a white poodle-cross, managed to survive a deadly wildfire in Mati, Greece by hiding in an outside oven. Loukoumakis has been groomed and put on a course of antibiotics and is said to be making a slow but steady recovery.
“That was a low point for me, as well. I feel very strongly about that,” Trump, a White House adviser, said at an Axios event in Washington. She also said she didn't consider the media an enemy of the people.
Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded guilty to making threats with a bladed article.
The Leonard family lost everything except their lives in 2015 Valley Fire. They have finally have moved into their rebuilt home crafted from the timbers of their own trees - even as new wildfires sprout up not that far in the distance.
The rapidly growing Mendocino Complex Fires in northern California had consumed more than 150,000 acres and prompted additional evacuations by Aug. 3, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The River Fire topped 41,000 acres and was 50% contained.
The Museum of Medical History of the Sierra Sacramento Valley Medical Society showcases developments in medicine with a special relationship to the Sacramento region, from the mid-1800‘s through today.
Terrance "Mike" O'Connor is shown talking to a Fresno police officer last November. He says the hospital is going to harvest his daughter's organs without his permission. His ex-wife gave the hospital permission to do it.
A Cal Fire plane drops fire retardant on the River Fire, off Old River Road, on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. On Wednesday, the Mendocino Complex Fire stood at 31,898 acres consumed and was 38 percent contained.
The Carr Fire in California’s Shasta County consumed over 112,000 acres and stood at 30 percent contained late on July 31. Cal Fire said shifting winds, steep terrain and previously unburned fuels contributed to the fire, which broke out on July 23.