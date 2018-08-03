Man dies in Oakdale Police custody after allegedly resisting arrest

A 54-year-old man died Thursday night while being arrested by Oakdale Police, the agency reports.
The incident began at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when police received a call about a disturbance in the 200 block of North Second Avenue in downtown Oakdale, according to a news release. A man who was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs allegedly assaulted a tow truck driver and fled the scene.
According to Oakdale Police, he drove his pickup off the tow truck’s flatbed. While police were searching the area for him, they received a call from a resident who was following the pickup as it traveled on Yosemite Avenue/Highway 120 toward Escalon. Reports said the man was driving erratically, sometimes swerving head-on into traffic.
A witness directed Oakdale officers to a parking lot in the 2200 block of Jackson Avenue in Escalon. When police found the driver in the lot, he allegedly became uncooperative and physically resisted. A struggle ensued with the arresting officers. According to Oakdale Police, once he was in custody officers realized he was unconscious.
Fire and EMS personnel were called and rendered medical aid. The man was transported to an area hospital by ambulance but was later pronounced dead.
He has been identified as Victor Scott Johnson, 54, of Ben Lomond, near Santa Cruz. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.
A multi-agency protocol is being used by the Oakdale Police Department, Escalon Police Department and San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office to investigate the incident, authorities said.
The San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office will provide the overall review. The Oakdale Police Department also is conducting an administrative review of the incident. All Oakdale Police officers are equipped with Axon Flex Body Worn Cameras, which were activated during this incident.
