Cal Fire-sponsored services provide support for firefighters and their families

Stress on California firefighters and their families is another sign of the state’s “new normal” of severe, drawn-out wildfires that start earlier in the year and run almost to the end of it.
By
Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

California

Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded guilty to making threats with a bladed article.