Mendocino Complex Fires burn more than 150,000 acres in California

The rapidly growing Mendocino Complex Fires in northern California had consumed more than 150,000 acres and prompted additional evacuations by Aug. 3, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The River Fire topped 41,000 acres and was 50% contained.
The Carr Fire in California’s Shasta County consumed over 112,000 acres and stood at 30 percent contained late on July 31. Cal Fire said shifting winds, steep terrain and previously unburned fuels contributed to the fire, which broke out on July 23.