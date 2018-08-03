What it’s take to rebuild from the ashes? Time, love and attention to the details

The Leonard family lost everything except their lives in 2015 Valley Fire. They have finally have moved into their rebuilt home crafted from the timbers of their own trees - even as new wildfires sprout up not that far in the distance.
By
National Guard helps tackle Carr Fire in California

California

National Guard helps tackle Carr Fire in California

The Carr Fire in California’s Shasta County consumed over 112,000 acres and stood at 30 percent contained late on July 31. Cal Fire said shifting winds, steep terrain and previously unburned fuels contributed to the fire, which broke out on July 23.