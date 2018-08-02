He was trapped in a burning car — watch as bystanders, CHP officers pull him to safety

A dramatic video shows California Highway Patrol officers and bystanders pulling a man from a burning car early Wednesday morning, following a four-vehicle crash on a highway near San Bernardino.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on the Interstate 10 westbound transition road to southbound Interstate 215 in Colton, south of San Bernardino, according to a release from the CHP. At that time, a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 42-year-old Michael Becker and a 2006 Lexus ES 330 driven by Dson B. Woods, 24, collided.

Following the crash, the cars then struck two more cars, according to the CHP.

The Lexus rolled and came to rest “on its left side, on the right shoulder of the transition road,” the CHP said. A passenger in the Lexus was able to get out but Woods, unconscious, was stuck in the car.

The Lexus caught fire, the CHP said, and the fire continued to get bigger even though passersby stopped to try and put out the blaze.

The CHP said responding officers saw Woods through the car’s open sunroof, and video shows bystanders and CHP officers pulling Woods out of the car.

According to the CHP, “the parties involved” were taken to the hospital with injuries that ranged from minor to serious. Details were not available regarding how many people were taken to the hospital or the extent of Woods’ injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available and the cause of the collision is still under investigation, the CHP said.