Cat and chicken form unlikely friendship in Carr Fire, get rescued by Grass Valley crew

A cat and a chicken were found by firefighters on Monday huddled together in a doorway seeking shelter from the Carr Fire — a fire that has devastated more than 1,000 homes in and around Redding.
The animals were discovered huddled on a front porch by Grass Valley Fire Department crews that have been in Redding battling the fire since Sunday night as part of a statewide strike team, according to a news release from the department.
Both the cat and the chicken were found with multiple burns, some of which required treatment, according to the release. Firefighters brought them water before transporting them to a nearby animal shelter, together in one carrier.
When the firefighters from OES Engine 334 checked on the duo the next day, the release said they found that the animals were going to make a full recovery.
The animals survived the 6th most destructive fire in California history. The Carr Fire has claimed at least 6 lives.
