Parts of Yosemite National Park close as firefighters try to contain Ferguson fire

Wawona under mandatory evacuation as Ferguson Fire grows

By Jessica Johnson

August 01, 2018 06:49 PM

Wawona is now on the list of communities under mandatory evacuation orders as the Ferguson Fire spreads near Yosemite National Park.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office issued the mandatory evacuation order just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“You can begin evacuating now,” said a sheriff’s office news release. “Yosemite National Park Service and Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office are currently in the area contacting residents.”

Since the closure of Wawona Road to Highway 140 is still in effect, the office says to use Wawona Road to Highway 41 to exit the area.

“Fire activity” and its direction toward the community is the cause of the evacuation, Mariposa sheriff’s spokeswoman Kristie Mitchell said.

Red Cross has an evacuation center located at New Life Christian Fellowship, 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

As of 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, the wildfire that began on July 13, is at 63,798 acres and is 39 percent contained.

