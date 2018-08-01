Update: ‘This fire is romping.’ El Dorado County wildfires threaten lives and homes

Two wildfires described as spreading at a dangerous rate of speed broke out in El Dorado County Wednesday and were forcing evacuations, while a third that erupted in Placer County northwest of Roseville had burned 700 acres, officials say.

The 17-acre Bumper Fire in El Dorado County southwest of Diamond Springs forced evacuations along China Hill Road, Bumper Road, Spice Lane and Marybelle Lane for a blaze reported after 2 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.





“We are receiving MANY calls on evacuation questions,” the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page and urged residents to sign up for its emergency notification service.

“PLEASE sign up for our Code Red service at ready.edso.org.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Cal Fire said very large air tankers were heading to that fire, which was burning brush and timber and posed an immediate threat to lives and structures.

A second fire, the 25-acre Omega Fire near Pilot Hill, was causing mandatory evacuations on Pilot View Drive, north of Pilot View Court, and air tankers were being sent there with orders not to divert to other blazes because of the extreme risk to life and property, Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott McLean said.

“This fire is romping, it’s too close to populated areas,” McLean said.

An evacuation center for people fleeing both fires was being opened at the Firemans Hall at 3734 China Garden Way, Diamond Springs.





In Placer County, firefighters also were battling the 700-acre Sunset Fire northwest of Roseville near Sunset Boulevard West and South Brewer Road. That fire was burning grasslands east of Highway 99, and no evacuations had been reported yet.

This is a developing story that will be updated.



