All missing residents in Shasta County accounted for, police say

Less than 24 hours after Redding Police reported more than 20 people who had gone missing after the deadly Carr Fire swept through the western side of Redding and the surrounding hillsides of Shasta County, Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko says all have been found.

“As of this point we have no missing persons outstanding,” Bosenko said, adding that the missing persons hotline that was established has been shut down.

Sgt. Todd Cogle said Tuesday that he had expected most of the people listed had to evacuate without cell phones, so no one was able to reach them.

“We’re hoping once they see their name, they’ll reach out and let us know that they’re OK,” he said. “I think we’re going to find that that’s the case with most of them.”

By Tuesday evening, all but three were located or had reached out to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office hotline for missing people. And on Wednesday morning, two more were found. The last one was located Wednesday afternoon.

The Carr Fire is now the sixth most destructive blaze in California history, having burned 115,538 acres — more than 180 square miles — destroyed 1,018 homes and killed at least six people.