Close up look at Cal Fire plane dropping fire retardant on River Fire
A Cal Fire plane drops fire retardant on the River Fire, off Old River Road, on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. On Wednesday, the Mendocino Complex Fire stood at 31,898 acres consumed and was 38 percent contained.
The Carr Fire in California’s Shasta County consumed over 112,000 acres and stood at 30 percent contained late on July 31. Cal Fire said shifting winds, steep terrain and previously unburned fuels contributed to the fire, which broke out on July 23.