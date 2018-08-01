Crews make gains fighting fires in Lake, Mendocino counties

The pair of wildfires burning in Lake and Mendocino counties have now consumed more than 90,000 acres, but fire crews reported making good progress overnight.

Containment of the River Fire — the blaze threatening Lakeport — jumped to 38 percent, Cal Fire reported Wednesday morning. The fire was just 12 percent contained Tuesday night.

The Ranch Fire, burning near Highway 20 northwest of Clear Lake, was at 15 percent containment Wednesday morning, Cal Fire reported.

Weather conditions Wednesday morning appeared favorable to the firefight. Temperatures in Lakeport hovered in the low 60s and the humidity was at 57 percent.

However, temperatures in the mid-90s and double-digit winds were expected Wednesday morning.

Lakeport remained under a mandatory evacuation order, but residents were allowed to return to the nearby towns of Finley and Kelseyville on Tuesday. A huge flare-up of the fire jumped over fire lines on Tuesday and burned in the direction of Lakeport.

Cal Fire scheduled a community meeting Wednesday to provide updates on the fire. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Kelseyville High School.

Cal Fire said 10 homes had been destroyed and two damaged, although officials said they expected those numbers to increase. The fires are threatening more than 12,000 structures.

The number of fire personnel battling the blazes has doubled in the past two days and now stands at more than 2,600.