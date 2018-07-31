Yosemite National Park closures extended due to Ferguson fire

Yosemite National Park extended its closure of Yosemite Valley and other areas within the park through Sunday due to unhealthy smoke from the Ferguson fire and firefighting operations.
Park officials said the closure would be reassessed over the weekend.
Yosemite Valley, closed since July 25, was previously expected to reopen by Friday.
The Ferguson fire had consumed more than 57,800 acres as of Tuesday since July 13 and is one-third contained. The blaze has resulted in two firefighter deaths – the latest on Sunday, with the death of fire captain Brian Hughes.
Along with the closure of Yosemite Valley, other closures include Wawona Road, Glacier Point Road, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, the Merced Grove of Giant Sequoias, Hetch Hetchy, Wawona Campground and Bridalveil Creek Campground.
Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120 west) to Crane Flat and Tioga Road (Highway 120 east) from Crane Flat to Tioga Pass remain open to all visitors and vehicles. Visitors are advised to drive with caution, as smoke impacts may vary.
All trails, campgrounds and visitor services along Tioga Road remain open.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite, call 209-372-0200, then press 1 and press 1 again. Updated information is also available on the park’s website, nps.gov/yose, and on Yosemite’s Facebook.
