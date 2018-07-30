Here’s how novice climbers will be able to scale 1,000 feet of vertical, rocky terrain under Squaw Valley tram

Evacuation orders were in place for residents of several communities of Lake County and Mendocino County on Sunday, July 29, as two wildfires grew to more than 30,000 acres with just 5 percent containment.
Recently, Dixon's Vice Mayor, Ted Hickman, published homophobic statements in a local newspaper, which led to the organization of Dixon's first pride rally, bringing together a spirited community in Hall Park, Dixon, on Saturday, July 28 2018.
Twice a month this summer, Sen. Richard Pan has been hosting events offering free meals and health services to children who need help outside of the school year. The former Fruitridge Elementary school serves as the hub to help families.