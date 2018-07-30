Watch vehicles flip quick U-turns and flee high wall of flames along Highway 20 in Lake County

A fire in Lake County sent residents fleeing near the resort towns along the shores of Clear Lake as seen in this July 29, 2018 video.
By
Carr Fire evacuees ready to go home

California

Carr Fire evacuees ready to go home

Otis Bershers from Shasta Lake city said he and his wife Carol both 75, are ready to return home with their cat Otis after they were evacuated because of the Carr Fire on Thursday, June 26.

Dixon hosts its first Gay Pride rally

California

Dixon hosts its first Gay Pride rally

Recently, Dixon's Vice Mayor, Ted Hickman, published homophobic statements in a local newspaper, which led to the organization of Dixon's first pride rally, bringing together a spirited community in Hall Park, Dixon, on Saturday, July 28 2018.