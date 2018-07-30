Crews scramble to hold the line on wildfires in Mendocino, Lake counties

Even with calm winds, a stubborn wildfire burning in the hills west of this quiet resort town on the shores of Clear Lake is still surging.

The River Fire – one of two fires that make up what is being called the Mendocino Complex – crept to within one mile of the city limits Sunday night.

And with the winds expected to kick up Monday afternoon, fire personnel are scrambling to hold the line.

Doug Hutchison, chief of the Lakeport Fire District, said he expects the fire to continue growing as it threatens Lakeport, a city of nearly 5,000 residents that was evacuated Sunday. When the winds pick up later Monday, he said it will be like “taking the lid off a boiling pot of water.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“It’s going to run with the wind,” he said. “Frankly, I’m concerned.”

Despite those fears, conditions were improving to the west, where authorities lifted evacuation orders Monday morning for Hopland and the Hopland Rancheria.

Mendocino County Undersheriff Matt Kendall said Monday that officials are still bracing for winds that could pick up in the afternoon and complicate matters, but he said fire conditions are improving, particularly in the area of the Range Fire, which has burned more than 35,000 acres northeast of Ukiah.

“We’re doing pretty good around Ukiah,” Kendall said. “The fire jumped Highway 20 a couple of times Sunday and they beat it back with a broom.

“They did a really good job.”

The undersheriff said authorities had ordered 900 to 1,000 people countywide to evacuate at one point, but he acknowledged that many residents refused to leave. The fires in Mendocino County are mostly burning into rural areas and National Forest lands, he said, while Lake County is facing more of a threat as the fire burns into that area.

“Even though the fire’s moving into Lake County, it’s still taxing our resources,” Kendall said, adding that authorities from both counties are accustomed to helping each other without regard to county lines.

“When we have an emergency we just deal with it,” Kendall said.

The two fires in this region have already consumed more than 55,000 acres in the parched grassland west of Clear Lake and in Mendocino County – nearly doubling in size in a 12-hour span Sunday night. Six structures have been destroyed, and more than 10,000 are threatened.





Cal Fire said 1,379 fire personnel are battling the blaze. That’s not enough, Hutchison said, but it’s the reality facing his small city as firefighters continue to combat the Carr Fire in Redding.

“I get it – a fire is hitting a city of 92,000 people and they were first in line,” he said.“We deal with what we have to deal with.”

Outside Lakeport, west of Highway 29, Hutchison said the fire was bearing down on “dozens and dozens” of homes, from pear farms to multimillion-dollar estates. He didn’t expect the evacuation orders would be lifted for days.

Several communities near Clear Lake were under mandatory evacuation orders, including Nice, Upper Lake and Potter Valley. A thick blanket of smoke covered the region Monday morning.