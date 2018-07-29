Mendocino Complex Fire lights up sky in Lakeport

The Mendocino Complex, consisting of the Ranch and River fires, exploded overnight to 24,000 acres and forced limited evacuations in neighboring Lake County earlier Sunday.
By
Carr Fire evacuees ready to go home

California

Carr Fire evacuees ready to go home

Otis Bershers from Shasta Lake city said he and his wife Carol both 75, are ready to return home with their cat Otis after they were evacuated because of the Carr Fire on Thursday, June 26.

Dixon hosts its first Gay Pride rally

California

Dixon hosts its first Gay Pride rally

Recently, Dixon's Vice Mayor, Ted Hickman, published homophobic statements in a local newspaper, which led to the organization of Dixon's first pride rally, bringing together a spirited community in Hall Park, Dixon, on Saturday, July 28 2018.