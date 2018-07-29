Border Patrol shoots man accused of hitting agent with rock, stealing his ATV

A man was shot early Sunday morning after officials say he struck a Border Patrol agent with a rock, knocked the agent off his ATV, and then stole the ATV and tried to flee, according to NBC 7.

About 2:30 a.m., Border Patrol agents encountered the man in an area called Spooner’s Mesa, between the U.S.-Mexico border and Monument Road, according to FOX 5.

San Diego Police Capt. Thomas Underwood told FOX 5 that a fight broke out after the encounter.

Police Lt. Matt Dobbs told City News Service that the man hit an agent with a rock, knocked the agent off his ATV, and then stole the ATV and fled.

Underwood told FOX 5 that agents pursued the the man and at least two Border Patrol agents fired at him during the chase, which ended when the man lost control of the ATV and crashed. The man was shot at least once.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to NBC 7. The man is believed to be about 19 years old.

No Border Patrol agents were gravely hurt, according to City News Service.

Homicide detectives from the San Diego Police Department are leading the investigation, since the shooting happened within city limits, City News Service said. The FBI is also investigating the incident, according to NBC 7.

“CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility and U.S. Border Patrol, San Diego Sector is fully cooperating with all investigators,” Border Patrol said in a statement to NBC 7.