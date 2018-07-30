Does the herbicide Roundup hurt fish in the Delta while killing off invasive plants?

Recently, Dixon's Vice Mayor, Ted Hickman, published homophobic statements in a local newspaper, which led to the organization of Dixon's first pride rally, bringing together a spirited community in Hall Park, Dixon, on Saturday, July 28 2018.
New evacuations were ordered in Shasta County, California, on the evening of July 26, as the Carr Fire spread to about 28,763 acres. The fire swept over the Sacramento River and into Redding’s city limits on Thursday.
Homes are still smoking along Harlan Drive in the Lake Redding Estates. Some residents have found ways through the evacuation blockade and are returning to their homes. Closer to 40 homes are destroyed.
Residents were evacuated from the city of Redding, California on July 26 after the Carr Fire spread. The Carr Fire, which jumped the Sacramento River on Thursday, had burned about 44,400 acres by Friday.