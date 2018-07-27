Watch the Carr Fire erupt on Thursday from space

This NOAA satellite imagery shows the Carr Fire near Redding. The fire started on July 23, 2018
By
Carr Fire grows to more than 28,000 acres

California

Carr Fire grows to more than 28,000 acres

The Carr Fire in Shasta County grew nearly 9,000 acres throughout the day Thursday after tripling in size overnight, and is threatening areas west of Redding, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.