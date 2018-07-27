Watch this time lapse of the Carr Fire from downtown Redding

A camera from the Market Street Bridge in downtown Redding captured a time lapse of the Carr Fire overnight.
The Carr Fire in Shasta County grew nearly 9,000 acres throughout the day Thursday after tripling in size overnight, and is threatening areas west of Redding, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.