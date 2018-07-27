Timelapse shows Carr Fire burning into the night in California

Residents were evacuated from the city of Redding, California on July 26 after the Carr Fire spread. The Carr Fire, which jumped the Sacramento River on Thursday, had burned about 44,400 acres by Friday.
Carr Fire grows to more than 28,000 acres

The Carr Fire in Shasta County grew nearly 9,000 acres throughout the day Thursday after tripling in size overnight, and is threatening areas west of Redding, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.