Timelapse shows Carr Fire burning into the night in California
Residents were evacuated from the city of Redding, California on July 26 after the Carr Fire spread. The Carr Fire, which jumped the Sacramento River on Thursday, had burned about 44,400 acres by Friday.
New evacuations were ordered in Shasta County, California, on the evening of July 26, as the Carr Fire spread to about 28,763 acres. The fire swept over the Sacramento River and into Redding’s city limits on Thursday.
Homes are still smoking along Harlan Drive in the Lake Redding Estates. Some residents have found ways through the evacuation blockade and are returning to their homes. Closer to 40 homes are destroyed.
Twice a month this summer, Sen. Richard Pan has been hosting events offering free meals and health services to children who need help outside of the school year. The former Fruitridge Elementary school serves as the hub to help families.
The Carr Fire in Shasta County grew nearly 9,000 acres throughout the day Thursday after tripling in size overnight, and is threatening areas west of Redding, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.
Benicia, California, police are on the lookout for a silver Toyota Spyder splashed with a red substance that authorities said appears to be paint after the vehicle fled police using “dangerous” and “erratic” maneuvers, video shows.